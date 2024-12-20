Who Is Taleb A.? The 50-Year-Old Saudi Doctor Accused In German Christmas Market Attack

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A car plowed through a crowded Christmas in Magdeburg on Friday evening, leaving two dead and nearly 60 injured. Authorities have arrested a 50-year-old Saudi man, identified as a medical doctor and permanent resident of Germany, in connection with the attack.

Saxony-Anhalt Governor Reiner Haseloff stated,“As things stand, he is a lone perpetrator, so that as far as we know there is no further danger to the city.” The governor described the incident as a“catastrophe” for Magdeburg and the nation.

The vehicle, reportedly a rented black BMW with Munich license plates, drove approximately 400 meters through the bustling market at high speed. Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with screams and cries echoing as the car barreled through, leaving casualties and debris in its wake. Emergency responders, including police, medics, and firefighters, rushed to the scene, which was strewn with injured people and destroyed stalls.

“The pictures are terrible,” said city spokesman Michael Reif.

Governor Haseloff confirmed that the arrested suspect, a doctor who has lived in Germany since 2006, acted alone. While authorities initially cordoned off the area and investigated a suspicious piece of luggage found in the vehicle, they have not confirmed any link to explosives.

Die Welt reported that investigators are still examining whether the attack was premeditated and exploring potential motives.

Victims and Rescue Efforts

The Magdeburg city administration reported that 15 people are critically injured, 37 have serious injuries, and 16 sustained minor injuries. Emergency services worked through the night to assist victims and restore order at the market.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed condolences on social media, writing,“The reports from Magdeburg raise the worst fears. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand by their side and by the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours.”

Scholz is expected to visit Magdeburg on Saturday to assess the situation and meet with local officials.

The incident has drawn comparisons to the 2016 attack in Berlin, where a Tunisian man drove a truck into a Christmas market, killing 12 people in a jihadist-inspired act. While authorities have yet to confirm a motive for the Magdeburg attack, the incident has reignited concerns about safety at public gatherings during the holiday season.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry condemned the attack, reaffirming its stance against violence targeting innocent civilians.



