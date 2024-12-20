Logistics Plus Philippines Achieves Certification Of Registration For SEHQ Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SGS certificate of registration (SEHQ)

Logistics Plus Philippines Team

LP Philippines Logo

The certification affirms operational excellence, workplace safety, sustainability, and quality management.

- Mario Lin Victoria Jr , PHILIPPINES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Logistics Plus Philippines, Inc., a division of Logistics Plus, Inc., a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has received the Certificate of Registration for Safety, Environment, Health, and Quality (SEHQ). This achievement underscores its commitment to operational excellence, workplace safety, and globally recognized best practices in sustainability and quality management.“This milestone reflects our team's dedication to continuous improvement and reinforces our position as a trusted partner for clients and stakeholders,” said Mario Lin Victoria Jr., Country Manager and Managing Director for Logistics Plus Philippines.Learn more about Logistics Plus Philippines at href="" rel="external nofollow" logisticsplu .About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For ExcellenceTM, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus .

Mario Lin Victoria Jr.

Logistics Plus Supply Chain Philippines, Inc.

+63 999 407 5200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.