Egyptian, Palestinian Leaders Reject Any Attempt To Forcibly Displace Palestinians

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Dec 21 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, on Thursday, rejected any attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinians, or to undermine the Palestinian cause, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight Organisation for Economic Cooperation, held in Egypt's new administrative capital.

They reviewed ways to restore calm to the Palestinian territories, and talked about Egypt's efforts to facilitate a ceasefire, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, to alleviate the humanitarian crisis there and end the bloodshed.

The two leaders also denounced Israel's persistent violations in the West Bank, stressing that, the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem constitute the land of the Palestinian state.

Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's unyielding and vigorous efforts to support the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, along the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Abbas applauded Egypt's efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, acknowledging Egypt's historic role in supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.– NNN-MENA

