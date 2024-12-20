Minister Of Awqaf Extends Warmest Congratulations To Amir On 1St Anniversary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi and all the staff on Friday extended warmest congratulations to the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on the first anniversary of his assumption of power.

Minister Al-Wasmi told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that this dear occasion "reminds us of His Highness's blessed efforts and wise leadership that were reflected in the development and prosperity of the country."

He renewed his commitment and that of all employees of the Ministry of Awqaf to contribute effectively to achieving the aspirations of His Highness the Amir and to serve citizens and preserve Islamic values.

Minister Al-Wasmi wished His Highness the Amir wellness and wished Kuwait further security and prosperity under his wise leadership. (end)

