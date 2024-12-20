Minister Of Awqaf Extends Warmest Congratulations To Amir On 1St Anniversary
12/20/2024 7:07:40 PM
KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi and all the Ministry staff on Friday extended warmest congratulations to His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of his assumption of power.
Minister Al-Wasmi told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that this dear occasion "reminds us of His Highness's blessed efforts and wise leadership that were reflected in the development and prosperity of the country."
He renewed his commitment and that of all employees of the Ministry of Awqaf to contribute effectively to achieving the aspirations of His Highness the Amir and to serve citizens and preserve Islamic values.
Minister Al-Wasmi wished His Highness the Amir wellness and wished Kuwait further security and prosperity under his wise leadership. (end)
