LIV Sotheby's International Realty Announces Record-Breaking Sale In Crested Butte's Skyland Neighborhood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CRESTED BUTTE, CO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LIV Sotheby's International Realty (LIV SIR) proudly announces that the home at 662 Country Club Drive, represented by LIV SIR global advisor Kate Somrak, has broken records for price and price per square foot in Crested Butte's Skyland neighborhood.

Closing at $8.15 million, this home shattered the previous record for highest price of $4.7 million in Skyland. It also garnered a price per square foot of $1369.52, compared to the previous record of $1,184.

Jaima Giles-Alsum, Vice President and Managing Broker for LIV SIR in Crested Butte notes,“Surpassing the previous record sale in the area by a tremendous margin, 662 Country Club Drive is an attestation to the growing demand for extraordinary properties and the increasing strength of the Crested Butte market. Discerning buyers recognize quality when they see it, and they're willing to invest in products that meet their standards. 662 Country Club has set a new standard for luxury living in Crested Butte, and this is just the beginning.”

Nolan Carleton, SVP of Marketing for LIV SIR, says“Breaking records through expert counsel and creative marketing is something our team is known for, and Kate exemplifies this! Proud to celebrate her milestone as one of the best of the best.”

In a picturesque location near the iconic cliffs of Mt Crested Butte, this mountain home sits on over 2 acres with 5,951 square feet of stunning living space. The floating staircase made of white oak, steel and glass creates a striking entry, and the showstopping glass floor that showcases the glass-walled, temperature-controlled wine cellar on the lower level is a surefire conversation starter.

According to Kate Somrak,“This record-breaking sale in Skyland is a particularly meaningful milestone, both personally and professionally. Not only does it mark a significant achievement in terms of the property's value and the market trends in Crested Butte, but it's also a testament to the caliber of the team I've worked with on this project - Somrak Concept + Structure, Somrak Interiors, and SHM Architects-whose craftsmanship and vision have made this home truly extraordinary. Being involved in a transaction like this is a reminder of how important it is to work with a talented network of professionals to create a product that speaks for itself and attracts the right buyers.”

Soaring ceilings and oversized windows bring a light, airy ambiance to the great room's living and dining spaces which connect to a gourmet kitchen featuring white oak cabinetry, a 48" range with air fry and air-sous-vide capabilities, a column refrigerator/freezer, and oversized pantries.

The primary suite is a relaxing sanctuary with floor-to-ceiling windows, a backlit reclaimed headboard wall, and American clay walls. The spa-inspired primary bathroom features an aromatherapy steam shower, a Bain Ultra freestanding stone tub, and exquisite Bianco Montcarte marble tile, ideal for relaxing after a day of mountain adventure in Crested Butte.

Giles-Alsum continues,“The sale of 662 Country Club Drive represents teamwork in its finest form. From the initial stages of design, to the skillset of Kate's design and build team that brought this vision to life, to the successful partnership with LIV Sotheby's International Realty, all hands were on deck and I'm proud to have played a part in its success.”

Somrak agrees,“Ultimately, this record-breaking transaction is a testament to the entire team of people that came together to make it happen. It's a moment of pride and excitement, but also one that drives me to continue delivering exceptional service to all my clients moving forward.

Additional amenities include a gym with sauna, an elevator with a custom mural of the ski area, an oversized mudroom and laundry room, and a bonus space with inspiring views of Gothic through "The Notch.”

Situated on the 12th green of the renowned Robert Trent Jones Jr. golf course at the Club at Crested Butte with views of Gothic Mountain, Red Lady, Whetstone and Mt. Crested Butte, this mountain home is truly an alpine getaway that offers year round recreation. It's adjacent to the Divine Trail, offering access to biking and hiking directly from the doorstep.

Somrak adds,“This sale reinforces my commitment to helping my clients achieve their real estate goals-whether they are seeking their dream home or selling a prized asset. It's a reminder of why I love working in this market-Crested Butte's Skyland neighborhood in particular - offers an unmatched blend of natural beauty and refined living, and it's an honor to be part of such a significant sale. Crested Butte offers a lifestyle that beautifully blends relaxation, adventure, and natural beauty, all in a welcoming mountain community.”

