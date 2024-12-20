Abhishek Singh Rajput Calls ‘Swipe Crime’ A Mirror To Modern Relationships

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Abhishek Singh Rajput described his new show "Swipe Crime" as a mirror to modern relationships, shedding light on the complexities and challenges of contemporary love in the digital age.

Directed by Harsh Mainra, the series delves into college life intertwined with a dark and sinister digital scam and features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Singh Rajput, Faisal Malik, Rishab Chadha, and Sanyam Sharma, among others.

Speaking about the series, Abhishek shared,“Swipe Crime is not just a story of crime; it's a mirror to modern relationships and the choices we make in the digital age. Being a part of such a layered and gripping project has been incredibly rewarding, and I'm thrilled for audiences to experience it.”

Ajay's character plays a pivotal role in the story, with his unwavering loyalty to Vicky-whether in right or wrong-dragging him into a web of crime.

"Swipe Crime" is currently streaming on MX Player. The show was produced by Jyoti Chouhan, Prashant Shinde, Upendra Sharma, Lalit Kshatriya, and Harsh Mainra under Versatile Motion Pictures. The show follows a group of college students who find themselves ensnared in a web of fraud and blackmail. Caught in the grip of deceitful online scams, they struggle to break free. It also highlights how cybercrime has ruined countless lives in the country, while lawmakers continue to fail in providing support to the victims. This leaves those affected feeling helpless and pushed to the brink.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Singh Rajput has been part of the film industry for nearly seven years. He is known for his performances in films, web series, and daily soaps. His notable works include "Stree," "Mauka-E-Vardaat,"“Saam Daam Dand Bhed,”“Savdhaan India,"“Bhoot Purva,"“Shiksha Mandal," "Garmi," and more. Most recently, he featured in "Stree 2,” where he reprised his role as Narendra's friend.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy starred Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi.