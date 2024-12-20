Odesa Region Gathers First Commercial Sweet Potato Harvest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Odesa region's Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, farmers have completed the harvesting of sweet potatoes from an area of seven hectares.

The relevant statement was made by Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Budzhak Enterprise has completed the harvesting of sweet potatoes from an area of seven hectares – one of Ukraine's biggest plantations,” the report states.



































According to the director of the enterprise, Oleksii Zhirin, growing the Beauregard sweet potatoes became possible with the implementation of advanced technologies, namely the use of virus-free planting materials. This allowed farmers to reduce the number of chemical treatments and improve the product quality.

A reminder that more than 3.5 million tonnes of early grain and leguminous crops were gathered in the Odesa region.

Photo: Odesa Regional State Administration