Industry First! Revolutionizes Pokémon GO And Monster Hunter Now Spoofing With Major December Update [NO PC]

Effortlessly Fake Your Android Location without a Computer with the iAnyGo Fake APP

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iAnyGo Android App V3.0.0 Update:

We are excited to announce the release of Tenorshare iAnyGo Android App V3.0.0 , packed with several new features and improvements designed to enhance user experience and functionality.

New Features:

Effortlessly Fake Your Android Location without a Computer with the iAnyGo Fake GPS APP

Modify iOS Device Location Introducing the new "iOS Bluetooth Mode." Now, you can modify the GPS location on iOS devices and enjoy LBS games without the need for cracked apps;

UI Optimization The user interface has been optimized to offer a more streamlined and intuitive experience for all users; New Video Tutorials To help users get the most out of the app, we've added comprehensive video tutorials, guiding you through the app's features and functions.

This update promises to improve usability, safety, and the overall user experience. We encourage all users to explore the new features and enjoy an enhanced gaming and spoofing experience.

Key Features of iAnyGo Fake GPS App :

iOS Bluetooth Mode:

The first time you use this feature, you'll be prompted to grant permission.Pair your Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth.Once connected, through theiAnyGoAndroid App you can easily fake your GPS location on iOS devices and enjoy authentic LBS game apps without the need for cracked versions.

Android Game Mode:

Delete the previously downloaded game package before opening "Game Mode."Activate "Game Mode" and follow the app's instructions to install a customized version of your game.You canenjoy effortless spoofing, perfect for Pokémon GO enthusiastsin Android device!

Teleport:

Open the iAnyGo app and select your desired location on the map or enter a specific address.Click the "Target Location" icon to instantly spoof your GPS location to the selected destination.

Single or Multi-Point Movement:

Automatically planned when you select a destination.Customize your movement route, adjusting the speed and selecting the sport mode that suits your preferences.

Joystick Movement:

Click on the joystick to enable movement control.Drag the central control point in any direction to simulate virtual movement.

This update significantly enhances both the user interface and functionality of iAnyGo App , making it easier and safer for you to spoof your location and enjoy your favorite games. We invite all users to explore these new features for a smoother, more efficient experience.

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare is a leading software company focused on data recovery, system repair, and mobile solutions, dedicated to user satisfaction and innovation.



SOURCE Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

