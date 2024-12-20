Lithuania Willing To Expand Military Training Cooperation With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania is ready to expand cooperation with Ukraine in the area of military training and education.

This was stated by Lithuanian Prime Gintautas Paluckas at a joint press with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Lithuania and Ukraine have a wide range of areas for cooperation. One of these areas is defense. This includes training and education of the military for participation in combat operations. To answer your question, Lithuania is able and willing to expand our cooperation in this area as well,” he said in response to a question about the readiness of the Baltic country to send its instructors to Ukraine if necessary.

As reported, a delegation of ministers led by Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas arrived in Kyiv on December 20.

Following the intergovernmental consultations, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that this year Lithuania would provide EUR 10 million to implement the“Danish model”, which involves investing in arms production in Ukraine.

In addition, Lithuania has announced its readiness to invest in the production of Ukraine's Palianytsia missile-drone, a part of the country's long-range capabilities program.