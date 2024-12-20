NUSACC Honors Kuwaiti Al-Mudhaf For Role In Boosting US-Mideast Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC) named on Friday its Associate Director Fawaz Al-Mudhaf, a Kuwaiti, one of the Middle East Policy Council's (MEPC) "40 Under 40" leaders for his role in cementing US-Mideast relations.

"Fawaz is making extraordinary contributions to our Chamber, and he is very worthy of this recognition," NUSACC's President and CEO David Hamod said in a press release.

"Our Chamber is deeply committed to capacity-building for young Arab leaders - in the USA and across the Arab world - and we are very proud to have Fawaz on the team. Well done, Fawaz!"

According to the NUSACC, this distinction recognizes emerging leaders who have made significant impacts in strengthening US-Middle East relations.

For his part, Al-Mudhaf expressed pride in this honoring and vowed to continue work to bolster Arab-US commercial relations.

"I am humbled to be part of the Middle East Policy Council '40 Under 40'," he said.

"This accolade underscores the profound significance of strengthening US- Arab relations, a cause I am privileged to champion through my work at the National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce. I remain dedicated to leveraging this momentum to cultivate deeper partnerships and to drive enduring prosperity."

Al-Mudhaf, based in New York City and Kuwait, serves as a key liaison for NUSACC between the United States and the 22 nations of the Arab world. He provides strategic advice to public and private sector leaders, fostering initiatives designed to stimulate trade and investment.

In his capacity as Associate Director at the National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC), Al-Mudhaf facilitates engagement with stakeholders across the United States and the MENA region.

As NUSACC's lead researcher, Al-Mudhaf delivers tailored research for US and Arab governments and companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises and new-to-market exporters and importers.

His contributions have been instrumental in fortifying commercial ties between the US and the Arab world, helping NUSACC earn the 2024 E Star Award - conferred by the President of the United States - the highest honor that a US entity may receive for supporting America's exports.

The NUSACC is the only Chamber of its kind to receive this award since it was created six decades ago.

Al-Mudhaf earned his undergraduate degree from The Elliott School of International Affairs at The George Washington University, specializing in Conflict Resolution with a minor in International Business. (end)

