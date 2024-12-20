Verdantix Smart Innovators Report: Consulting Services For CSRD And ESG Regulation Readiness
12/20/2024 2:00:44 PM
Nasdaq has been ranked in the top 30 of the 2024 Verdantix Smart Innovators Report for Consulting Services for CSRD and ESG Regulation Readiness, which evaluated over 250 of the most prominent ESG and sustainability data management, reporting, and disclosure consulting providers.
Nasdaq received top rankings across our regulation readiness, reporting and disclosures, data and information digital management, and in-house consulting offerings.
Verdantix also awarded Nasdaq strong rankings for our data governance and software selection deployment and implementation offerings.
This recognition highlights Nasdaq's commitment to excellence and innovation in ESG consulting, and robust capabilities in helping organizations navigate the complexities of CSRD and other global sustainability regulations.
Download the Verdantix Smart Innovators Report to unlock market insights to guide the selection of your strategic service provider for CSRD reporting and sustainability regulatory readiness.
