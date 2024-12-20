Ningbo's City Character: Online Buzz Explores The City's Allure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NINGBO, China, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since December 14, prominent cultural figures such as Xu Zhiyuan and Liu Qing have sparked a wave of conversation about the city's distinctive character and its global connections.

Xu Zhiyuan, a renowned writer and host of a cultural interview program, initiated the dialogue with his impressions of Ningbo. Having traveled extensively, he compared Ningbo's Sanjiangkou (Three Rivers Estuary) to other port cities like Montreal and Macao, emphasizing the inherent inclusiveness of port cities. He further illuminated Ningbo's global footprint, showcasing the impressive reach of its diaspora: from the skilled "hongbang" tailors who shaped fashion in Yokohama's Chinatown to the Ningbo-born founder of Tokyo's time-honored Ishingou restaurant chain.

He also highlighted figures like shipping magnate Pao Yue-kong ("the king of the sea") who played a role in Hong Kong's return to China and Wu Jintang, who established extensive

charity initiatives in Kobe.

Xu concluded that Ningbo's spirit of adventure and its global narrative are deeply rooted in its history as Mingzhou, a vital port connecting to the world over a millennium ago.

The podcast "Fan Yiru," hosted by a Shanghai resident with ancestral roots in Yuyao, Ningbo, explored the region's cultural tapestry. The host shared his family's history of migration from Ningbo to Shanghai, while also discussing the nuances of the Ningbo dialect and its interaction with those of surrounding regions. He also brought to life the phenomenon of the "baoyou qu," or "free shipping zone," encompassing Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Shanghai, weaving in fascinating stories from the area.

This exploration of Ningbo's identity has resonated with online communities, igniting passionate discussions. Netizen "Mang Mang" described Ningbo as possessing a "calm and composed air, without any need for self-affirmation." "Yue Long Sha" believes that "when you visit Ningbo, you will understand why the city is in the sea and the sea is in the city." "Wei Lei 001," called Ningbo a "young city full of vitality," while "Super Peanut Butter" expressed that the city creates a sense of home. Even from beyond China's borders, Vietnamese netizen "factdrop" shared a desire to "explore the culture and history of Ningbo through these podcasts."

The rising online buzz is being amplified by media outlets like CNR News and Tide News, as well as social media platforms like Weibo and Xiaohongshu, with related topics trending widely. The conversation is set to continue with contributions from scholars including Dr. Brent Haas from the Department of History at Peking University, Professor Liu Qing from East China Normal University, and Professor Shi Zhan from the Institute for Global History of Civilizations at Shanghai International Studies University.

This ongoing dialogue, transcending geographical and temporal boundaries, allows people around the world to experience and appreciate the unique charm of Ningbo.

