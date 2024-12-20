Norway Allocates USD 232M In Military Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norway has contributed a USD

232 million package (approximately 2.6 billion Norwegian kroner) to support Ukraine. The funding will provide military equipment through the International Fund for Ukraine.

That is reported on Norway's website and relayed by Ukrinform.

The package includes:

- £92 million for equipment to bolster Ukraine's navy, including small boats, reconnaissance drones, uncrewed surface vessels, loitering munitions, and mine countermeasure drones. This support is part of the maritime coalition co-led by the UK and Norway.

- £68 million for air defense equipment, including radars, decoy land equipment, and counter-drone electronic warfare systems.

- £26 million to provide support and spare parts for critical systems previously delivered to Ukraine.

“The war in Ukraine continues, and the need for military equipment remains critical. Through this fund, we can help ensure that Ukraine receives the weapons and equipment it needs to fight against the Russian invasion,” said Norwegian Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram.

The International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) is a financing mechanism that pools contributions from international partners to procure priority military equipment for Ukraine. It is administered by the UK Ministry of Defense on behalf of an executive panel comprising the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Lithuania. Additional partners such as Iceland, Australia, and New Zealand have also pledged over £1.3 billion.

Since 2022, Norway has provided a total of 1.8 billion Norwegian kroner to the IFU.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, under the Nansen Support Program, the Norwegian government will allocate 2.7 billion Norwegian kroner ($241 million).