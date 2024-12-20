Woman Killed As Russians Hit Apartment Building In Kostiantynivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a 75-year-old woman was killed after an enemy hit an apartment building. Her body was unblocked from the rubble.

That is according to the Prosecutor's Office of the Donetsk region, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that at 07:00, the occupiers shelled the town of Lyman with artillery, and a 51-year-old man was on the territory of a garage cooperative. He was taken to hospital with mine blast trauma and head and chest wounds.

In Pokrovsk, three men were injured by enemy fire: doctors diagnosed head trauma, cuts to the body, and shrapnel wounds to the shoulder and thigh.

In the settlements hit by the shelling, apartment blocks, private houses, garages and warehouses were damaged.

Pre-trial investigations into war crimes have been initiated (Article 438(1) and (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, on December 19, four people were killed and another three injured in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian aggression.