STARFIRE Premium Lubricants Breaks Ground On New State-Of-The-Art Facility In Hamilton, Ohio

HAMILTON, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STARFIRE Premium Lubricants is excited to announce they have broken ground on a new 104,000-square-foot facility in Hamilton, Ohio. This milestone marks a significant step in STARFIRE's ongoing growth and commitment to providing exceptional service to its expanding customer base. The groundbreaking ceremony took take place November 26, 2024, with the new facility expected to open in mid-2025.

Breaking Ground on New Hamilton Ohio Facility December 2024

The new building will support STARFIRE's continued growth while enhancing the efficiency of its current operations. Designed to meet the demands of the company's evolving business needs, the facility will house a sales department, expanded warehousing and logistics, and become the corporate home for STARFIRE. This investment will enable STARFIRE to better serve its customers while creating opportunities to expand into new markets.

"This groundbreaking represents more than just a new building; it's a reflection of STARFIRE's dedication to continued growth, innovation, and our unwavering focus on customer satisfaction," said

Tim Wullenweber, Vice President of Marketing and Technical Sales. "The new Hamilton, OH facility will allow us to meet increasing demand while positioning us for sustainable growth in the years to come."

The Hamilton site was chosen for its strategic location and alignment with STARFIRE's goals of optimizing supply chain logistics and enhancing operational capabilities. The facility's design will incorporate advanced technology and infrastructure improvements that emphasize both productivity and sustainability.

"The addition of this new facility is a pivotal moment for STARFIRE," said

Darrin Ward, Chief Executive Officer. "It will not only allow us to streamline our processes but also empower us to innovate and grow alongside our customers. We're proud to be building this next chapter of STARFIRE's success in Hamilton, where we've seen continued success and community support for the last 12 years."

As a trusted name in the lubricant industry, STARFIRE remains committed to producing high-quality solutions for automotive, heavy-duty, agriculture and construction and industrial applications. This new facility underscores the company's dedication to excellence and its mission to deliver value to its partners worldwide.

About STARFIRE Premium Lubricants

Since 2001, STARFIRE has offered a comprehensive range of premium lubricants, chemicals, and antifreeze products for automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial use. Their growth is driven by superior products and services worldwide, making them one of America's fastest-growing lubricant brands.

For more information, visit STARFIRE or call 888.258.8723 to get in touch with their team.

