IOM Urges An Exemption For Reconstruction In Syria From Sanctions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Amy Pope called on Friday for the exemption of development and reconstruction efforts in Syria from the sanctions imposed on the country.

The IOM expected to have "the largest scale of return (of the refugees and the relocated) from any crisis witnessed by the world" as she described.

Speaking at a press following her recent visit to Syria, Pope highlighted this move's critical importance in expediting humanitarian responses in Syria and facilitating the reintegration of returnees into their communities.

"The humanitarian situation in Syria has reached unprecedented levels," Pope remarked citing that more than 16 million Syrians are in urgent need for assistance with over 90 percent of the population living below the international poverty line.

She reported that over 800,000 people have been displaced within Syria in recent weeks adding to the 7.2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and over six million refugees who have fled the country since the onset of the conflict.

Pope further explained that an estimated 250,000 Syrians have already returned in recent months according to data from partner NGOs.

However, she said that the countryآ's infrastructure including vital services such as hospitals and schools has been severely damaged by the 13-year conflict hindering the delivery of basic services to those returning.

Pope stressed the urgency of expanding support particularly in Northwest Syria where humanitarian operations have become a lifeline for millions.

Pope emphasized the need for safe and dignified return alongside protection for housing land and property rights as fundamental elements for community stabilization.

The IOM Director General also discussed the widespread risks of unexploded ordnance particularly landmines which continue to pose significant threats to returnees.

Pope urged continued support for Syriaآ's neighboring countries such as Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey which have hosted millions of refugees. "As the situation in Syria evolves, these countries face mounting challenges and must be supported as they adapt to the changing landscape," she said.

Earlier this month, the IOM launched a new appeal to raise 30 million dollars in the next four months to support 684,100 people in Northwest Syria ensuring that vulnerable groups including newly displaced persons and returnees receive critical assistance. (end)

