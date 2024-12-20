Friends Of The California State Fair Opens Annual Scholarship Application

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Program awards more than $40,000 in scholarships to California residents pursuing post-secondary education



SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The application period for the 2025-26 Friends of the California State Fair Scholarship Program is now open to graduating high school seniors and current college students in the state of California.

Through this program, Friends of the California State Fair will award scholarships of $1,000 to $2,500 scholarships across twelve categories such as agriculture, art, business, culinary/hospitality/event planning and trade school. Eligibility criteria vary by category but every candidate will be

evaluated on academic achievements, community involvement, volunteerism and essay responses.



In addition to the category winners, the Ironstone Concours Foundation/Friends of the California State Fair selects one exceptional candidate as the overall winner to receive a $5,000 scholarship. In 2024, this recognition went to Teagan Wunschel, a cattle rancher now studying Animal Science and Ag Communications at California State University-Chico.

"As a fifth generation rancher I've been immersed in the world of ranching from an early age. But, it was my decision to venture into showing cattle that introduced me to a new level of learning about the importance of breed improvement and advocacy that inspired in me a love of the beef industry that extended beyond our ranch and has driven me to pursue an education where I hope to focus on bovine genetics and breed improvement.," said Wunschel in her scholarship application. "I will use my degree in Animal Science and Agriculture Communications to advocate for agriculture in California and help push for new and improved breeding that can produce a more sustainable product for consumers while also benefiting producers."

The scholarship application deadline for the 2025-26 academic year is March 3, 2025. Learn more and find a link to the online application process at calexpostatefair/participate/friends-of-the-ca-state-fair/scholarship .

The Friends of the California State Fair Scholarship Program is a collaborative effort spanning more than 30 years between the Friends of the California State Fair, the California Agricultural Advisory Council and the State Fair Gala Committee.

About the Friends of the California State Fair

The Friends of the California State Fair is a charitable, nonprofit, volunteer organization that

supports programs and education initiatives at the California Exposition State Fair. Since 1993, the Friends of the California State Fair have supported California students through their scholarship program.

About the California State Fair

Established in 1854, the California State Fair is dedicated as a place to celebrate California's achievements, industries, agriculture, and diversity of its people, traditions and trends that shape the Golden State's future.

SOURCE Friends of the California State Fair

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED