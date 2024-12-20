(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, will be concluding 2024 with lucky spins all around for eligible users on Bybit P2P. With a chance at two grand bonus pools of 10,000 USDT each, select users in parts of South Asia and Africa stand to make the most of their P2P trades at Bybit.

From now to Dec. 31, 2024, eligible users may create their own P2P trading bonus at Bybit and unlock 100% chance of winning:

Bybit P2P Unlocks 20,000 USDT Prize Pools for Select Users in South Asia and Africa

South Asia : Eligible users in South Asia may sign up for the Grand Spin Extravaganza Africa : Eligible users may register to enter the P2P Prize Spinner

Successful participants may complete one or more referral, deposit, or trading tasks to earn up to 10 Lucky Draw Tickets . Tasks start at beginner level including a first-time deposit of 10 USDT. With a Ticket, users get to spin the wheel of fortune for a guaranteed airdrop from the 10,000 USDT Prize Pool .

As communities in the Global South start to build and diversify their wealth, millions are in dire need of modernized and inclusive financial infrastructures. The digital asset class offers an alternative for grassroot investors in emerging markets, demonstrating transformative power to shape the future of growth.

Bybit's peer-to-peer trading platform provides user-friendly and trusted tools for P2P merchants and buyers. Users can compare and execute trades at an optimal price agreed upon by both parties, carried out on Bybit's ultra smooth trading platform at zero fees. Supporting over 60 fiat currencies and over 300 payment methods, Bybit P2P contributes to democratizing access to the digital economy.

Users who have completed Bybit Identity Verification Level 1 may log in to confirm their eligibility. Terms and conditions apply.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit .

