Morocco 3-Wheeler Market Report 2024-2030: Strategic Road Expansions To Fuel Industry Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Morocco's 3-Wheeler has witnessed robust growth in recent years, largely fueled by the expansion of the sector. by the close of November 2023, tourism revenues had surged to MAD 97.4 billion (approximately $9.8 billion), marking a 15.8% year-on-year increase. The sector continued its strong performance into early 2024, with revenue growth of 10.4%, 17.9%, and 10.2% in January, February, and March, respectively. This upward trajectory in tourism has directly translated into increased demand for convenient and cost-effective solutions, such as three-wheelers.

Morocco 3-Wheeler Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2024-2030.

The market's growth trajectory is underpinned by key demographic trends, including rapid urbanization and population growth. Currently, the urban population stands at 20 million and is forecasted to reach 32.1 million by 2050. This urban shift is anticipated to drive demand for efficient and accessible transportation options, with urban residents projected to comprise 73.7% of the total population by 2050. As Morocco's overall population is expected to increase from 37.5 million in 2023 to 45 million by 2050, the need for practical, affordable, and efficient transportation in densely populated urban areas will be paramount, positioning the three-wheeler market for substantial growth.

Moreover, the Moroccan government's strategic infrastructure initiatives, including plans to add 2,100 miles of expressways and 1,300 miles of highways by 2030, are expected to further catalyze the growth of the three-wheeler market. These infrastructure enhancements will improve connectivity between urban centers, making three-wheelers an increasingly attractive option for short-distance travel, both within cities and across regions.

Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

In 2023, Morocco market for three-wheelers was predominantly characterized by petrol-powered models, which captured the majority share of total sales owing to the well-established petrol infrastructure, the cost-efficiency of petrol engines, and their proven reliability. The scarcity of viable alternatives further entrenches consumer preference for petrol-powered three-wheelers nationwide.

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

In 2023, load carriers emerged as the leading segment in Morocco's three-wheeler market, commanding a substantial 65% share. This dominance underscores the increasing demand for efficient cargo transport solutions, especially among small businesses and vendors. The preference for load carriers is driven by their cost-effectiveness, maneuverability, and adaptability to both urban and rural environments.

