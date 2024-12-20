Kyiv Authorities Report Aftermath Of Russian Missile Attack On Capital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed, and nine others were as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv in the morning of December 20. Also, 630 residential buildings, 16 medical facilities, 17 schools, and 13 kindergartens have been left without heat in Holosiivskyi district.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko shared this information on Telegram .

"Nine people were injured in the enemy attack on the capital. Four of them were hospitalized," Klitschko stated.

The mayor also noted that the body of one deceased individual had been recovered.

Later Klitschko reported that the enemy attack caused damage to a heating pipeline in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, resulting in the current lack of heat in 630 residential buildings, 16 medical facilities, 17 schools, and 13 kindergartens.

Repair teams from Kyivteploenergo (heat supply company) have already begun working to address the large-scale damage, the mayor emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram that seven residential facilities in Holosiivskyi district were disconnected from the gas supply due to fragments from a Russian missile damaging a gas pipe.

"This is due to missile debris falling in Holosiivskyi district," the statement reads.

Relevant services are working to restore gas supply.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, Russian forces attacked Kyiv in the morning of December 20, likely using Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft and Iskander/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin , Ukrinform