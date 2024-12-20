Kuwait Amir Congratulated By First Deputy PM. Defense, Interior Min. On 1St Power Anni.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud congratulated the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of His Highness the Amir's assumption of power.

In a statement on Friday, the of Defense said that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf congratulated His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad on the occasion, wishing Kuwait more prosperity and development under his wise leadership, and a long healthy life for His Highness the Amir.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf also renewed his pledge and commitment to serve the country and protect its security and stability. (end)

ahk









