Kuwait Amir Congratulated By First Deputy PM. Defense, Interior Min. On 1St Power Anni.

12/20/2024 5:07:29 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of His Highness the Amir's assumption of power.
In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Defense said that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf congratulated His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad on the occasion, wishing Kuwait more prosperity and development under his wise leadership, and a long healthy life for His Highness the Amir.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf also renewed his pledge and commitment to serve the country and protect its security and stability. (end)
