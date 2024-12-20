Mitsubishi Motors Cumulative Production Reaches One Million Units In Indonesia

TOKYO, Dec 20, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) is pleased to announce that PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (hereafter, MMKI), its production hub in Indonesia, has reached a cumulative total production of one million vehicles. A ceremony was held at the site today to commemorate this achievement.

The ceremony was attended by Vice of Faisol Riza from the Indonesian government, Yasushi Masaki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Indonesia, Takao Kato, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Motors, suppliers, and other partner companies.

At the ceremony, Takao Kato, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Thanks to the support of Indonesia's government, our suppliers, and our partner companies, our Indonesian production hub has become a major pillar of our company's business." He continued, "The vehicles produced here are sold throughout Indonesia, and some are exported to other countries, including ASEAN countries, so this facility plays an important role as a key ASEAN production site. We will continue to roll out highly appealing products and contribute to the further development of the Indonesian economy."

The production hub, located in the GIIC Industrial Estate in Indonesia's Bekasi Regency, is a joint manufacturing company established by Mitsubishi Motors, Mitsubishi Corporation, and local partner PT Krama Yudha. It began production in April 2017 with an annual production capacity of 160,000 vehicles. In fiscal year 2019, that production capacity was raised to 220,000 vehicles, and the vehicles produced by the company are now exported to roughly 50 countries.

History of MMKI



FY2017 - Began production of Pajero Sport (April) and Xpander (September)

FY2018 - Began exporting of Xpander (April) and production of Colt L300 (May)

FY2019 - Began production of Xpander Cross (November)

FY2023 - Began production of Xforce (October) and Minicab EV (December)

Began exporting of Xforce (February) FY2024 - Reached one million in cumulative vehicle production (October)

Factory Overview (MMKI)