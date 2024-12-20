National Day Represents Launch Of Modern Qatari State By Its Founder

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vice-Chairman of the Central Municipal Council (CMC) Mubarak bin Feraish Mubarak al-Salem stressed that the anniversary of Qatar National Day carries deep connotations and great meanings for the Qatari people and everyone living on this land because it represents the starting point of the modern state at the hands of the founder Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, who established and independence and preserved the unity of the country in the face of challenges.

The CMC Vice-Chairman said that it is day to take pride in national identity and rooted history, and to renew pride in the journey of the wise leadership that has moved Qatar from its beginnings to horizons of progress and prosperity.

He added that this day also represents a symbol of national unity and cohesion among the Qatari people and reflects the State's commitment to its prosperous future through its ambitious vision that aims to develop various sectors, such as education, economy, and sports.

Qatar, inspired by the founder's approach, continued its journey towards strengthening national sovereignty and developing the economy through sound policies and efficient national institutions, al-Salem pointed out. He explained that Qatar National Vision 2030 contributed to diversifying the economy through developing sectors such as education, health, technology, and renewable energy, in addition to investing in infrastructure and strengthening national identity through education and culture, which contributed to building a generation capable of facing the challenges of the future.

At the international level, the vice-chairman highlighted that Qatar adopted wise diplomatic policies that have strengthened its position as a supporter of peace and stability. He also noted the country's remarkable achievements, including the significant development in infrastructure, its success in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and its continued support for scientific research and humanitarian aid to less developed countries, reflecting its commitment to sustainable development and strengthening its international standing.

Concluding his remarks to QNA, Vice-Chairman Al Salem said that this year's celebration coincides with Qatar entering a new phase of development and progress within the framework of the National Development Strategy (2024-2030), which aims to make comprehensive and sustainable development.

This strategy focuses on enhancing economic diversification away from dependence on oil developing sectors such as technology, education, renewable energy, infrastructure, and supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, in addition to enhancing the quality of healthcare and building human capital, with the aim of achieving economic and environmental sustainability and building an advanced society characterised by prosperity and global competitiveness. (QNA)

