Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Launches Animal Study To Evaluate Potential Therapeutic Effect Of Dehydratech-CBD On Dementia

Lexaria Bioscience has launched DEM-A22-1, its first-ever study to investigate whether its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD may have therapeutic use against dementia

The animal study will involve a total of 32 Long Evans rats and will involve a memory assessment test that will be utilized to investigate whether CBD enables cognitive performance enhancements

Previous independent studies have shown that CBD prevents the development of a social recognition deficit, a symptom frequently reported in Alzheimer's disease patients, and is linked to memory impairment The laboratory work is expected to complete January 2023, with data and reporting to follow likely in April 2023

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is working on implementing its commercial strategies around the highly patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery technology, with these strategies firmly anchored in and driven by R&D studies. According to company CEO Chris Bunka's letter to shareholders, the company's plans for 2022 included the launch and completion of several major applied studies as well as many smaller programs ( ).

In line with these plans, the company has so far launched – and announced the successful results of – its most comprehensive hypertension study yet, HYPER-H21-4 ( ), and has received an Independent Review Board (“IND”) approval to commence its planned human oral nicotine study...

