Cbdnewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Now Trading On Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a consumer-packaged goods leader and distributor, through its JustCBD brand, is now trading its common shares on the Frankfurt (“FSE”) under the symbol 7301. According to the announcement, the FSE is the world's third largest stock organized exchange-trading market, behind U.S.-based and the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), based on terms of and dealings with securities. The company noted that the listing should increase its trading liquidity and facilitate in Flora by European investors.

“The Frankfurt listing will provide a path for new European investors to gain exposure to the company in addition to increasing our liquidity and trading,” said Flora Growth CEO Clifford Starke in the press release.“We welcome the opportunity to connect with our shareholders and European investors.”

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 different countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world. For more information about the company, please visit .

