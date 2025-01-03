BSF Arranges Last Meeting Between Siblings Along India-Bangladesh Border

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 3 (IANS) Amid the heightened tension along the International Border due to the ongoing situation in the neighbouring country, the Border Security Force (BSF) arranged for a woman from Bangladesh to catch a last glimpse of her brother, who lived in India, after his death.

The incident is from the Mustafapur Border Outpost (BOP) in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district where personnel of the 67 Battalion of the BSF are posted.

"Despite being on high alert, the BSF displayed its humane face by granting permission to the family. During the day, the panchayat member from Gangulai, a village close to the India-Bangladesh Border in Bagdah, North 24-Parganas, informed the company commander of Mustafapur BOP about the demise of one Abdul Khalid Mandal. He was a resident of Gangulai," said N.K. Pandey, Director Inspector General (DIG) and Spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF.

"The panchayat member pleaded that Mandal's sister, a resident of Sardar Baripota, a border village on the Bangladesh side, wished to see her brother for the last time. Realising the emotional significance of this request, the company commander immediately got in touch with his counterpart in Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to arrange for the woman and her family members to be brought to the zero-line of the International Border Barrier (IBBR)," the BSF DIG added.

Mandal's bier was carried to the zero-line from Gangulia village under the strict vigil of the BSF jawans. It was placed at the zero-line before the BGB escorted the woman and her family to the spot.

The final meeting between brother and sister was emotionally charged, highlighting the connection that continues to exist between people on both sides of the IBBR.

Mandal's sister lived in India before getting married to a Bangladeshi national and moving to her matrimonial home across the border.

"After the short meeting that was so important for the family, Mandal's mortal remains were carried back to his village for the final rites. Family members expressed their gratitude to the BSF and BGB for arranging the last meeting between the siblings," Pandey said.

"BSF jawans not only toil day and night to guard the country's borders, but are also humane and kind, prepared to cater to the social needs of people living along the International Border," he added.