Crypto Fest 2024 Returns For Its 6Th Edition, Cape Town, South Africa
12/20/2024 4:06:22 AM
Join the crypto saga as crypto Fest returns with its 6th edition, bringing together the dynamic African crypto and blockchain community in the picturesque city of Cape Town, South Africa on October 10-12th, 2024. This year Crypto Fest 2024 expands over three days with the main event on the 11 October taking place at the iconic DHL Stadium, home to the FIFA World Cup in 2010 a centrally located iconic landmark with excellent facilities, accessibility, and a rich legacy.
Bitcoin Events has been the proud host of Crypto Fest for the last five years, and has witnessed thousands of attendees from 120 countries, 5 events, and 160+ speakers thus far. The event brings together executives, professionals, innovators and brands from the realms of...
