Superman Teaser Trailer Goes Viral With 36 Million Views: Netizens Say, 'Gave Me A Sense Of Hope'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Director James Gunn is on cloud nine after the massive response to the trailer of after it was released on December 19. The 'Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, confirmed that 'Superman' is officially the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros.

Taking to his Instagram handle, James posted a snap and captioned,"Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, Superman is officially the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros. This is because of all of you: thank you! We're incredibly grateful and, most of all, excited to share this movie with you in July. Happy Holidays!"

In the trailer, Superman looks injured, bloody and bruised in a frozen landscape. He looked tired and then he saw hope on the horizon in the form of his trusty friend, Krypto. "Take me home," Superman says to his canine friend, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is a reboot of the Superman film series and it features the stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.



A user wrote on X, said,“Just saw that Superman trailer. gave me a sense of hope😫.”