Private Jet To Carry Qatari Fans For Gulf Cup Opener Against UAE In Kuwait

Doha: A private jet will carry Qatari fans to Kuwait to support Qatar in their Gulf Cup 26 opener against the UAE on Saturday.

Qatar Association (QFA)'s Marketing and Communications Director Khaled Al Kuwari told Qatar News Agency (QNA) the aircraft would land in Kuwait on Saturday (19:00) and the fans would be transferred to the Jaber Al Mubarak where the game kicks off at 22:00. The move comes as part of a QFA campaign to back the national team in the scheduled for December 21-January 3, added Al Kuwari, also the tournament's media committee chairman.

He elaborated the QFA campaign also includes catalyzing content and footages targeting all society segments on the QFA social media accounts.

The AFC Asian Cup title-holders are eyeing a fourth Gulf Cup trophy after they had secured gold in 1992, 2004 and 2014.