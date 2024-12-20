George C. Chaconas Of Performance Brokerage Services Represents Kelly Auto Group On The Sale Of Infiniti Of Melbourne In Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Infiniti of Melbourne in Florida from Kelly Auto Group to Jaime Vergara.

IRVINE, Calif.

, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services , North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Infiniti of Melbourne in Florida from Greg Kelly, Chris Saraceno, and Tim Kelly of Kelly Auto Group to Jaime Vergara.

From left to right: Greg Kelly, Chris Saraceno, Jaime Vergara, and Tim Kelly.

Kelly Auto Group acquired Infiniti of Melbourne in January 2019 and relocated the dealership to a high-traffic area in September 2020. This new location, positioned next to a high-volume Toyota dealership, enhanced the dealership's visibility and accessibility. The company invested several millions of dollars in upgrading the site, which included significant improvements such as paving, underground water retention systems, and other enhancements.

Kelly Auto Group operates seven dealerships in Pennsylvania and one in Florida, representing Toyota, Hyundai, Nissan, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, GMC, Buick, and Mitsubishi.

Greg Kelly, President of Kelly Auto Group shared, "Between 2021 and 2024, our portfolio grew with the purchase of a Toyota store and two Hyundai stores in Pennsylvania, which entailed significant building projects to update these sites. In early 2024, George Chaconas approached us with proposals from interested parties in acquiring our Infiniti store in Melbourne, Florida. Following negotiations, we reached a mutually beneficial agreement, with George and his team providing exceptional support throughout the transaction!"

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner for Performance Brokerage Services was the exclusive sell-side advisor for this transaction.

George Chaconas commented, "Knowing that Kelly Auto Group was looking to sell Infiniti of Melbourne in order to focus on their Ford store in Florida and other car stores in Pennsylvania, I introduced them to buyer Jaime Vergara, who I met at a National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) conference several years ago. Jaime was looking to purchase a small car store in Orlando, Florida market area where he resides, making this a perfect match. I want to thank the Kelly Auto Group for the opportunity to be of service in facilitating the sale of Infiniti of Melbourne. It was a pleasure helping Jaime buy his first store in Florida, and I'm looking forward to helping him expand in the coming years. I wish Kelly Auto Group continued success, and Jaime all the best in this exciting new adventure."

Jaime Vergara shared, "I first met George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services at a NAMAD conference in Miami years ago. We stayed in touch, and he actually visited me at my Ford dealership in Tennessee. He stayed in contact, and once I sold my store, I started looking again and reached out to George. He identified multiple opportunities, and we landed on Infiniti of Melbourne, Florida. I would like to thank him very much for his professionalism, industry knowledge and expertise, and his constant contact and involvement from the beginning to the closing, which he attended. I sincerely appreciate him very much for helping me buy my first of many car stores in Florida, and I look forward to working with George and his team again. When considering selling or buying a car dealership, you must reach out to George Chaconas!"

Kelly Auto Group was represented by Thomas Reilly, Jr. at Gross McGinley LLP in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Jaime Vergara was represented by J. Gregory Humphries and J. Cameron Katz at Shutts & Bowen LLP in Orlando, Florida.

Infiniti of Melbourne will remain at its current location at 100 North Harbor City Boulevard in Melbourne, Florida.

About

Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck,

powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit www.performancebrokerageservices.com.

.



Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services

