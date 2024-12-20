Absheron Leads Women's Volleyball Premier League

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 4th round of the Women's Volleyball has ended, Azernews reports.

"Ganja" beat UNEC 3-0 at home, while "Absheron" defeated the current champion "Azerrail" 3-1.

The final round of the year ended with a match between "National Aviation Academy" and "Murov Az Terminal". "National Aviation Academy" celebrated their victory with a score of 3-1.

"Absheron" is currently leading the standings with 11 points. "Azerrail" is in 2nd place with 8 points.

For two years in a row, in 2003 and 2004, the Azerbaijani women's volleyball team became the third prize-winner of the international tournament for the Cup of the first President of Russia, Boris Yeltsin.

In 2005, the Azerbaijani women's team became the winner of the European qualifying tournament for the World Grand Prix, which took place in the Azerbaijani city of Guba.