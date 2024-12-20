عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Absheron Leads Women's Volleyball Premier League

Absheron Leads Women's Volleyball Premier League


12/20/2024 3:07:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 4th round of the Women's Volleyball Premier League has ended, Azernews reports.

"Ganja" beat UNEC 3-0 at home, while "Absheron" defeated the current champion "Azerrail" 3-1.

The final round of the year ended with a match between "National Aviation Academy" and "Murov Az Terminal". "National Aviation Academy" celebrated their victory with a score of 3-1.

"Absheron" is currently leading the standings with 11 points. "Azerrail" is in 2nd place with 8 points.

For two years in a row, in 2003 and 2004, the Azerbaijani women's volleyball team became the third prize-winner of the international tournament for the Cup of the first President of Russia, Boris Yeltsin.

In 2005, the Azerbaijani women's team became the winner of the European qualifying tournament for the World Grand Prix, which took place in the Azerbaijani city of Guba.

MENAFN20122024000195011045ID1109015292


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search