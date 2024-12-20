Absheron Leads Women's Volleyball Premier League
Date
12/20/2024 3:07:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The 4th round of the Women's Volleyball Premier League has
ended, Azernews reports.
"Ganja" beat UNEC 3-0 at home, while "Absheron" defeated the
current champion "Azerrail" 3-1.
The final round of the year ended with a match between "National
Aviation Academy" and "Murov Az Terminal". "National Aviation
Academy" celebrated their victory with a score of 3-1.
"Absheron" is currently leading the standings with 11 points.
"Azerrail" is in 2nd place with 8 points.
For two years in a row, in 2003 and 2004, the Azerbaijani
women's volleyball team became the third prize-winner of the
international tournament for the Cup of the first President of
Russia, Boris Yeltsin.
In 2005, the Azerbaijani women's team became the winner of the
European qualifying tournament for the World Grand Prix, which took
place in the Azerbaijani city of Guba.
