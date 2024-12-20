91-Year-Old Jnanpith Awardee M.T. Vasudevan Nair In Critical Condition

(MENAFN- IANS) Kozhikode, Dec 20 (IANS) Renowned 91-year-old Jnanpith awardee and one of Kerala's most celebrated literary figures, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, is critically ill and undergoing at a private hospital here, according to his close friend, M.N. Karissery.

A medical board has been constituted, and a team of specialists is closely monitoring the veteran writer and filmmaker's condition.

“I visited him this morning. He is in intensive care, and his condition is serious. He has been in and out of the hospital recently. His wife and daughter are by his side,” said Karissery.

Popularly known as MT, Nair has been battling health issues in recent weeks, including breathing difficulties and cardiac complications.

Nair, a Padma Bhushan awardee, has left an indelible mark on Malayalam literature and cinema. He has won four National Film Awards for screenplay and directed seven films while scripting about 54 films. His screenplays, now available in book form, are regarded as essential reading for aspiring filmmakers.

Over the years, Nair has been honoured with numerous accolades, including the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Ezhuthachan Award, Mathrubhumi Literary Award, and O.N.V. Literary Award.

In 2013, he was conferred the J.C. Daniel Award for lifetime achievement in Malayalam cinema. In 2022, he received the inaugural Kerala Jyothi Award, the highest civilian honour bestowed by the Kerala Government.

Nair was awarded the Jnanpith, India's highest literary honor, in 1995 for his outstanding contributions to literature. He also served as the editor of Mathrubhumi Illustrated Weekly for several years.

In October this year, Nair made headlines after gold ornaments were stolen from his residence while he and his wife were away. The police later recovered the items, implicating a domestic helper.