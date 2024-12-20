Qatar Celebrates World Arabic Language Day At Arab League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Represented by the of Culture, the State of Qatar participated in the World Arabic Language Day celebration, organized by the General Secretariat of the Arab League on Wednesday.

The World Arabic Language Day is celebrated annually on December 18, following the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of 3190 in 1973.

The event was attended by member state representatives, heads of various Arab and regional organizations, presidents of Arab federations, the President of the Union of Arabic Language Academies, along with civil society organizations' leaders, academics, and experts specialising in the Arabic language.

In his speech during the event, the Ministry of Culture's representative Mohammed Al Yafai said that this occasion is an opportunity to highlight the State of Qatar's significant role in promoting the Arabic language, reviewing Dohas pivotal role in advancing the language.

Al Yafai added that this Unesco-designated day is cause for extra celebration in Qatar, given Arabic being a significant part of national identity, in addition to this date coinciding with the Qatar National Day, marking Qatar's founding by Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammad bin Thani.

He also noted that observing this day is an opportunity to highlight Qatars cultural and scientific institutions' celebration of this day out of conviction in their role in preserving the local mother-tongue.

For her part, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector at the Arab League Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazaleh said that the League's celebration of the World Arabic Language Day includes a special item entailing presenting an Arab strategy for the advancement of the Arabic Language.

Ambassador Abu Ghazaleh underscored the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League's decision in September, which tasked the General Secretariat to update the strategy and its attached plan in collaboration with various entities, to keep pace with global changes and the ongoing challenges facing the Arabic language and Arab identity. She added that the work program also includes a section on artificial intelligence and the Arabic language.