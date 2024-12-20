Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Laid To Rest In San Francisco
Date
12/20/2024 12:07:24 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain
New York- Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was laid to rest in San Francisco on Thursday.
Hussain, one of the world's most accomplished percussionists, died at a San Francisco hospital on Monday due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hussain, the son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, revolutionised the instrument, taking it beyond the limits of classical music to other forms, including jazz and Western classical.
ADVERTISEMENT
The celebrated musician, one of India's most well-known, received four Grammy Awards in his career spanning six decades, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.
Hussain is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola, daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi, his brothers Taufiq Qureshi and Fazal Qureshi and his sister Khurshid Aulia.
Read Also
Letter To Editor | On the Death of the Tabla Maestro
Zakir Hussain Dies In US Hospital, Tributes Pour In For Tabla Maestro
MENAFN20122024000215011059ID1109014971
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.