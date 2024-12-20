Russian Srgs Attempt To Advance Toward Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) attempted to advance toward Kherson.

As reported by Ukrinform, Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, stated this on Telegram .

"Enemy SRGs attempted to move toward Kherson but were immediately detected and eliminated by our defenders," Prokudin noted.

He also added that Russian shelling of Kherson and its suburbs from the temporarily occupied left continues. Residential areas, critical, and social infrastructure are under fire. There are casualties among civilians. Medics, rescuers, law enforcement, and utility workers are on-site.

"We are staying vigilant along with you. Tough days are ahead. The tense situation will persist throughout all the holidays, so do not go outside unless absolutely necessary!" the regional chief warned and urged the locals once again to evacuate.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces struck 44 settlements in Kherson region over the past day, resulting in one fatality and 18 injuries.