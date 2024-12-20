Gulf Cup/ Qatar Team Arrive In Kuwait For Khaleeji 26

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar national team arrived in Kuwait today to participate in the 26th Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26), which will be hosted by Kuwait from December 21 to January 3.

The team is competing in the 26th Gulf Cup in Group A, and will begin its campaign on Saturday by facing UAE national team at Jaber Al Mubarak in the first round, before meeting Oman national team on December 24 at the same stadium. The first round will conclude with a match against hosts Kuwait national team, on December 27 at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

Qatar coach Luis Garcia had announced today the final list of players, including three goalkeepers: Marwan Sharif (Al Ahli), Meshaal Barsham (Al Sadd), and Salah Zakaria (Al Duhail).

It also included Ahmed Al Rawi (Al Rayyan), Sultan Al Brake, Almoez Ali, Abdullah Al Ahrak, Homam Al Amin and Mubarak Shanan (Al Duhail), Ibrahim Al Hassan and Mohamed Khaled (Calahorra, Spain), Abdulrahman Mustafa and Bahaa Al Leithi (Al Ahli), Lucas Mendez and Abdulaziz Khaled (Al Wakrah), Akram Afif, Yousef Abdulrazaq, Tariq Salman and Mustafa Tariq (Al Sadd), Ahmed Fathi and Jassim Jaber (Al Arabi), Rabah Boussaf, Asim Madibo, Abdullah Youssef and Mohammed Muntari (Al Gharafa), and Al Hashemi Al Hussein (Alcorcon, Spain)

