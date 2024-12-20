Unstable Weather Conditions, Warnings Of Flash Floods Forecast For Today - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra)-- A level of atmospheric instability will impact the Kingdom, Friday, resulting in a noticeable drop in temperature.At times, the weather will be partly to mostly cloudy and comparatively cool. The Kingdom's north, center, and parts of the southwest will have sporadic showers of rain, which will be brief and occasionally heavy in certain places, such as the Dead Sea region, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.The winds will be westerly, moderate in speed, and active at times.According to its report, the JMD warns of the risk of reduced horizontal visibility due to dust in desert regions, fog and low clouds touching the ground surface over high mountain elevations, and the potential for floods to form in valleys and low-lying areas in some areas, including the Dead Sea area.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 11 degrees Celsius, and a low of 3 degrees at night.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 21 degrees during the day, sliding to 8 degrees at night.