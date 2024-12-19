Storageblue Expands With New Facility In Historic Paterson, NJ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

StorageBlue - Paterson, New Jersey

StorageBlue is excited to announce its 14th location in North New Jersey

PATERSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- StorageBlue , the most dominant self-storage in North Jersey, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest facility located in Paterson, New Jersey , marking the company's 14th location, all in North Jersey. This exciting new site is housed in a beautifully converted 100-year-old historic brick building in the heart of downtown Paterson, blending rich history with modern convenience.Paterson, New Jersey's third-largest city, has long been underserved when it comes to self-storage options. With this new facility, StorageBlue aims to meet the growing demand for quality storage solutions in the area. Our state-of-the-art facility is designed to provide residents and businesses with secure, accessible, and affordable storage options, tailored to fit a variety of needs."We are incredibly excited to open our doors in Paterson," said Alan Mruvka, CEO of StorageBlue and Founder of E! Entertainment Television. "This historic building not only reflects the character of the city but also allows us to offer much-needed storage solutions to a community that has been overlooked for too long. We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for Paterson residents and businesses by providing them with a reliable place to store their belongings."Designed by Conrad Roncati of Architectura, the newly renovated location features modern amenities, including climate-controlled units, 24/7 surveillance, and convenient access hours. Whether you need a small unit for personal items or a larger space for business inventory, StorageBlue in Paterson has the ideal solution.For more information about the new Paterson location or to reserve your storage unit today, please visit our website at or contact us at 973-968-3944.About StorageBlue:Storage Blues is a leading provider of self-storage solutions with multiple locations across North Jersey. Our mission is to deliver exceptional service and secure storage options to meet the evolving needs of our customers. With a commitment to innovation and community engagement, Storage Blues continues to expand to better serve our customers.

Debra Baum

StorageBlue

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.