FMC Corporation Announces Date For Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Webcast Conference Call

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC ) announced today it will release its fourth quarter 2024 on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, after the stock close via PR Newswire and the company's website

.

The company will host a webcast call on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET that is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone. At this time, management will provide commentary on the results from the fourth quarter and full year 2024, guidance for the first quarter and full year 2025, as well as an update on the three-year outlook and the company's strategy. The call time has been extended to 90 minutes from the usual 60 minutes to accommodate the number of topics and Q&A adequately.

Conference Call Details:

Internet broadcast:

United States (Local):

+1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Global Dial-In Numbers: Global Dial-in Number

Access Code:

338624

Pre-Registration Link:

A replay of the call will be available via the internet and telephone from 6:30 p.m. ET on February 4, 2025, until February 24, 2025.

Internet replay:

United States (Local): 1 929 458 6194

United States (Toll-Free): 1 866 813 9403

Access Code:

793208

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 5,800 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® .

