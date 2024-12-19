Fuzion Field Services Broadens Its Denver Metro Operations Through Acquisition Of Elite Roll-Off Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fuzion - Elite

Fuzion Field Services, one of Colorado's largest private dumpster roll-off providers, proudly announces their most recent of Elite Roll-Off Services

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fuzion Field Services, one of Colorado's largest private dumpster roll-off providers, proudly announces their most recent acquisition of Elite Roll-Off Services, a very respected leader serving the Denver Metro and surrounding areas for over 20 years.

Elite Roll-Off Services has long been a trusted and well known name in the Denver Metro area, building relationships with customers who will continue to receive top-tier service under the Fuzion brand. This strategic acquisition further expands Fuzion's service reach and capacity, allowing Elite's customers to experience added benefits and services.

Expand service coverage and oversight throughout the Denver Metro Area

Now offering an increased variety of an all-in-one service style

Reduced wait times and now providing faster, same-day service options in more locations

This expansion affirms and shows Fuzion's commitment to being a leader in Colorado's roll-off dumpster space, and of course, marked by their distinctive pink dumpsters and dedication to exceptional service.

Amy Janssen, President and Founder of Fuzion Field Services, stated,“With the acquisition of Elite, we're thrilled to add such a great team and loyal customers to our brand. We're looking forward to continuing the same quality of service Elite has delivered for the past 20 years.”

In addition to dumpster roll-off rentals, Fuzion offers a suite of enhanced commercial and industrial services including:

Comprehensive site services such as portable toilet rentals, commercial and construction front load bins, multiple dumpster roll-off sizes and temporary fencing

Hydrovac, Hydro Excavating Services and Hydro Jetting

Industrial transportation solutions of liquids and solids

Environmental and Conservation Services

By leveraging the strengths and reputation of Elite, Fuzion looks forward to delivering unmatched service quality and solutions to current and future clients.

“We just want to thank each and every one of the incredible customers we've had the pleasure to serve over the past 20 years. We can't thank you enough for your commitment and loyalty to Elite. This decision was very well thought out, and we know that Fuzion will continue to serve you with the same customer service and integrity.” - Lyna & L.D. Smith

About Elite Roll-Off Services: Elite Roll-Off Services has been a premier roll-off dumpster rental company serving Denver and Colorado's Front Range since 2003. Founded by Colorado natives Lyna and L.D. Smith with one truck and eight containers, Elite has grown to include a fleet of trucks and multiple dumpster sizes. Known for top-notch service and pristine containers, Elite has been committed to exceeding customer expectations with reliable and efficient waste management solutions.

About Fuzion Field Services:

Fuzion Field Services is Colorado's premier Industrial Site Services company, delivering an array of field services to industrial and commercial clients. Known for its hands-on service approach and distinctive pink dumpsters. Many of Fuzion's industrial services are also available across Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas.

For more information about Fuzion Field Services, please visit .

