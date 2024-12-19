Historical Fiction Novels Are Great Christmas Alternative To Addictive Video Games

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Ghost of Lexington and Concord is a great of historical fiction for teens (of any age) to find under the tree.

Author Rich Rostron poses with his first novel of historical fiction, also available on Amazon, The Burning Sea of Iron Bottom Bay.

Author Rich Rostron recently completed The Ghost of Lexington and Concord, a novel of historical fiction and a ghostly adventure.

It's sad when you can't get their attention because they're playing a mind-numbing game. But it feels good when you can't tear them away from a good book.

- Rich RostronWOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It's annoying when you can't get your teen's attention while they're playing some mind-numbing video game. But there's a completely different feeling when you have trouble tearing them away from a good book. One has little or no social value. The other is rich in opportunities to expand their minds.Author Rich Rostron, who recently released his latest novel , The Ghost of Lexington and Concord, agrees with Garrison Keillor who said,“A book is a gift you can open again and again.”Rostron asked, "How many PS5 game systems will appear under Christmas trees December 25th? If not PS5, you're liable to find the latest Xbox or Nintendo system. While these video games offer an addictive appeal, can they really capture the magic of a good book?"In Rostron's case, he's written two novels of historical fiction – The Burning Sea of Iron Bottom Bay, and The Ghost of Lexington and Concord. The latter was recently released. Both are a little more than 200 pages.“I have a passion for reading and a passion for history,” said Rostron.“I wanted to share those passions with young readers today.”While the novels are historically accurate and informative, they are not top-heavy on the history. In the first, The Burning Sea of Iron Bottom Bay, which was published in 2022, a US Navy veteran shares his experiences in WWII with his great-grandson and the boy's friend. But, more than a history lesson, it's a coming-of-age story of a young man who learns about dealing with life's challenges, even when that includes a bully.In the new novel, The Ghost of Lexington and Concord, the historical context is beyond the years of even the oldest great-grandfather to share. But, during a research trip all through New England for this and future books, Rostron stayed in eight AirBnBs. Four of the owners told him the houses were haunted. When he visited the post WWII USS Salem heavy cruiser museum in Quincy, MA, he received a card from a man with an office on the ship.“I looked at his card and it read, 'Boston Paranormal Association,'” said Rostron.“It was like someone was hitting me over the head with a stick telling me I need to use a ghost in this book.”As with his prior novel, this is more than a history lesson; in this book, two middle school students are forced to accept the class's worst student into their team for a field trip. On that trip, they meet a ghost from the American Revolution. They soon discover they have to solve a centuries old mystery. And they need to work together to solve that mystery and if they hope to survive the adventure.Both books are available on Amazon.This link will bring you to the page for The Ghost of Lexington and Concord:This link will bring you to the page for The Burning Sea of Iron Bottom Bay:Both books make excellent Christmas gifts.

Richard Rostron

Rich Publicity

+1 8159094677

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.