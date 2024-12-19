Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Becomes Fastest Indian Film To Enter ₹1,500 Crore Club

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 has earned approximately ₹983.9 crore so far. On Day 15, the blockbuster made a net collection of around ₹10.95 crore in India for all languages, according to Sacnilk.

According to the film's production house, Mythiri Movie Makers, the action flick has crossed the ₹1,500 mark worldwide. The film has collected ₹1,508 crore so far.

"COMMERCIAL CINEMA REDEFINED

HISTORY MADE AT THE BOX OFFICE

#Pushpa2TheRule collects 1508 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE - the fastest Indian Film to reach the mark," Mythiri Movies posted on X.





On Day 15, the occupancy of the film was 16.04 per cent in Telugu, 12.25 per cent in Hindi,15.79 per cent in Tamil and 6.42 per cent in Kannada.

The Sukumar-directed Pushpa -The Rule has become the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language, earning ₹600 crore within two weeks of its release on December 5.

On Day 14, the film earned more than the lifetime collection of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy film Stree 2, which made ₹598 crore in total, the second highest-grossing film. Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Jawan is in third place with a net collection of ₹582 crore.

Since its release day on December 5, Pushpa 2 has broken several records. The movie expected to cross ₹750 to ₹800 crore in the coming days, setting a benchmark for future movies, according to Sacnilk.

While Pushpa 2 is breaking all the records in India, the net collection of versions is reaching the ₹1,000 crore mark. It is currently the third biggest Indian grosser globally and is expected to beat SS Rajamouli's epic Baahubali 2 to become the second after the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

The film stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa's love interest, Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanvar Singh.

The leading stars of Pushpa 2 also made it to the 'IMDb's Most Popular Celebrity List.' Allu Arjun secured the second spot, whereas Rashmika Mandanna ranked fifth on the list.