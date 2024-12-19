Minister Koval: Ukraine's Agricultural Exports Reach 72.7M Tonnes Since Early 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-November 2024, Ukraine exported 72.7 million tonnes of agricultural products. By the end of the year, Ukraine's agricultural exports are expected to hit about 77 million tonnes.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Vitalii Koval in a commentary to Ukrinform during the All-Ukrainian Agrarian 'Victory's Harvest'.

“Last year we exported 67.3 million tonnes of grain and oilseed crops. Over 11 months of 2024, a total of 72.77 million tonnes has already been exported, and we expect to reach about 77 million tonnes by the end of the year. So, this calendar year, exports have been growing,” Koval told.

In his words, Ukraine is approaching its second all-time high in terms of agricultural exports. In 2023, Ukraine's agricultural exports amounted to USD 22.1 billion. This year, they are expected to rise to USD 24.5 billion.

Additionally, 55% of Ukraine's agricultural exports went towards the EU (compared to 60% in 2023). According to Koval, Ukraine is unlocking the new markets and returning the historical ones. This was made possible thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which had ensured the stable operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor.

Ukraine's agricultural exports consist mainly of grain crops and sunflower oil. As emphasized by Koval, Ukraine needs the added value of exported products in order to increase processing and export value-added products.

Among other things, the Ukrainian official shared plans for the upcoming export season. In his words, the priority task of Ukraine's agricultural sector is to ensure sustainability, develop rural areas, grow products for domestic needs, and export the surplus.

“We will certainly have a harvest, as the area of winter crop fields is higher than last year. We expect that grain and oilseed crops will take the lead. Also, we are focusing on processed products. This refers to confectionery products, namely sugar, where we expect record-breaking results. Now, we must lift red tape restrictions in other countries and sign the necessary permits to gain access to the new markets,” Koval added.

A reminder that Ukraine exported 67.4 million tonnes of grain and oilseed crops, as well as their derived products, in the marketing year 2023/2024.

Photo: Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry