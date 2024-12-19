Range Equity Management Provides $99M Financing For The Viewline Resort And Wildwood Hotel Snowmass Alongside Oaktree And Lodging Capital Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

An affiliate managed by Range Equity Management, L.P. ("REM"), Lodging Capital Partners ("LCP") and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") originated a $99 million loan secured by the 254-key Viewline Resort and 158-key Wildwood Hotel (the "Properties") located mid-mountain in Snowmass, Colorado. The Ownership group is a partnership between High Street Partners ("High Street"), the ACRON Group ("ACRON") and RGP Partners ("RGP"). The loan was used to facilitate the refinancing of the Properties.

Located in the heart of Snowmass Village, the Viewline Resort Snowmass Autograph Collection provides the highest quality ski-in/ski-out experience in the region. Primed as the ideal family-oriented, multi-season vacation destination, the mid-mountain resort offers 254 guest rooms including 20 suites, Lupine Spa, a private ski and bike concierge, heated mountainside pool with sundeck and terrace, onsite fitness center, and 24,000 square feet of combined special event space at the resort and adjacent Viewline Event Center. Sister property Wildwood Snowmass offers an ideal locale just steps from Snowmass Village and a recently enhanced cozy-chic and authentic atmosphere.

"We have maintained a long-standing deep relationship with the borrower group and Bill Hodges. We are pleased to provide this refinancing solution to ownership," said Andrew Gindy, Managing Partner with REM.

"This refinancing provides a strong foundation for the ownership group to continue elevating the Properties as a premier resort destination in the Aspen-Snowmass market. Andy and his team have been valued partners for many years, and we're grateful for their support as we advance our value-creation efforts," said Bill Hodges, Managing Partner with High Street.

Range Equity Management : Range Equity Management, L.P. (REM) is a private investment platform headquartered in Los Angeles, exclusively focused on operational real estate opportunities. Established in 2024, REM invests opportunistically across the capital structure in direct and platform opportunities. The partners have deep transaction experience having led or participated in the acquisition or financing of all major property types including lodging, gaming, office, multifamily, industrial, retail, land, residential and development. REM manages capital on behalf of select private investors.

Lodging Capital Partners: Lodging Capital Partners, LLC (LCP) was formed in 2005 and has become a premier owner and asset manager of upper-upscale and luxury hotels. Since formation, LCP has invested in a portfolio with a valuation of over $1.5 billion. Members of LCP have a combined 105 years of experience in hotel valuation, acquisitions, financing, asset management, and dispositions. The team has purchased over $5.0 billion of properties, implemented over $7.0 billion in financings, and raised over $2.5 billion of public and private equity, all of which relate to full-service hotels and resorts. Oaktree Capital Management: Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $205 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented, and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, equity, and real estate. The firm has more than 1,200 employees and offices in 23 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at .

High Street Real Estate Partners : High Street Real Estate Partners is a privately held real estate investment firm. With over $1 Billion in assets under management, the firm is focused on developing and acquiring high-quality, well-located hospitality and multifamily assets in growth markets. By understanding market fundamentals, aligning with like-minded capital, collaborating with experienced operators, and aggressively asset managing our properties, High Street has developed a track record of value creation throughout the market cycles.

ACRON Group : Founded in 1981, ACRON Real Estate Investments ("ACRON") is headquartered in Switzerland and the United States with business entities in Luxembourg, Germany and Brazil. ACRON offers the advantage of first-class assets, trophy properties and prime projects in the world's safe havens. Internationally minded, ACRON combines its global expertise with local presence in the most stable real estate markets. RGP Partners : RGP Partners, founded in 2019, is a private investment firm with offices in Aspen, CO, and New Orleans, LA. The company specializes in real estate investment, new construction, redevelopment, brokerage, and management of commercial, residential, and hospitality properties in select niche markets across the United States. On a case-by-case basis, RGP also explores opportunities in industries adjacent to its core focus on real estate. Dedicated to enhancing the communities in which it invests, RGP actively supports various nonprofit organizations and programs that improve the social fabric of these areas. With a proven track record, RGP's principals have executed over $3 billion in transactions across all asset classes nationwide.

