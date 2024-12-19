Nine Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Yemen: Houthi TV

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Dec 20 (NNN-SABA) – At least nine people were killed and several others wounded, early yesterday morning, by Israeli on Yemen's capital here and the Red Sea in the western province of Hodeidah, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

“Seven were killed in the of As-Salif, and two others killed in the port of the Ras Issa oil facility,” said the TV broadcaster, adding that, at least three others were wounded in the airstrikes.

Residents of Hodeidah posted videos on social media, showing fires burning at several facilities in the ports of Ras Issa and As-Salif, adding that the fires were still burning.

In Sanaa, al-Masirah TV said, the Israeli airstrikes had targeted the Hizyaz and Dhahban power stations, south and north of Sanaa, respectively.

The airstrikes on Sanaa shook the entire city and smashed windows of houses near the power stations.

The Houthis, which controls much of northern Yemen, uses the ports of Ras Issa and As-Salif to import fuel and cooking gas and sell them to the residents in the areas under their control.

According to al-Masirah TV reports, the Israeli airstrikes came a day after the U.S. navy launched an airstrike that targeted the Houthi-controlled defence ministry building, in downtown Sanaa, causing extensive damage to the building, and a few hours after the Houthis launched a long-range rocket towards Israel.

Accusing the Houthis of“forcing millions of (Israeli) civilians to take cover in bomb shelters” on Wednesday night, the Zionist military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, confirmed the airstrikes, saying that the Israeli army had conducted“precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen.”

The Israeli regime Defence Minister, Israel Katz, also warned Houthi leaders in a statement that,“Israel's long arm will reach you as well” and his regime“will not allow the continuation of missile fire and threats.”

Since Oct, last year, the Houthi forces have been attacking Israel, including launching drones and surface-to-surface missiles, in support of the Palestinians.– NNN-SABA

