Bryan Johnson, Dave Asprey, Dr Michael Ashenden United With Olympians And Anti-Doping Experts To Forge The Future Of Human Enhancement

Historic Second on Human Enhancement brought together world leaders in sports and science.

Leading scientists ratified Declaration on Human Enhancement, an ethical charter for the future of and science. Landmark collaboration sees scientists, Olympians, and anti-doping experts unite to shape the future of human performance and ethics.

OXFORD, England, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- History was made at Oxford as the Enhanced Games convened the world's foremost scientists, Olympians, and human enhancement experts for the Second Conference on Human Enhancement on December 10, 2024 . In an extraordinary moment for sport, science, and ethics, over 50 global leaders ratified the Declaration on Human Enhancement , a groundbreaking charter defining the future of ethical research and innovation in human performance.

Featuring keynote speeches from Bryan Johnson , founder of Blueprint and a pioneer in longevity science; Dave Asprey , the "Father of Biohacking"; and Professor George Church , the geneticist shaping the future of humanity, the conference brought together luminaries in a historic collaboration.

The Declaration establishes a bold framework for human enhancement, rooted in ten key principles, including:



The Right to Medical Oversight : Ensuring all enhancement procedures are safe and regulated.

The Right to Freedom from Coercion : Protecting athletes' autonomy and choice. The Right to Equality of Access : Democratizing cutting-edge science to level the playing field for all.

This groundbreaking document, the first of its kind, was co-authored by Bryan Johnson , Dave Asprey , D. Michael Ashenden - pioneer of the athlete blood passport system - and Dr Nenad Dikic , founder of a national anti-doping agency. It represents a global consensus on how enhancements can be embraced ethically and responsibly.

"The Declaration on Human Enhancement is more than a roadmap; it's a revolution," said Dr Aron D'Souza, PhD , President of the Enhanced Games. "We are proving that performance enhancement and ethics are not only compatible but essential to the future of sport and humanity itself."

This milestone reflects the Enhanced Games' vision to create a new era of competition and innovation, rejecting outdated paradigms of shame and fear while embracing the transformative potential of science.

About the Enhanced Games:

The Enhanced Games are redefining the future of sports, merging scientific innovation with athletic achievement to create a captivating competition for sports fans, tech enthusiasts, and the science-curious. Founded in 2023 by Australian entrepreneur Aron D'Souza, the Enhanced Games challenge conventional views on human performance, embracing advancements in medicine and technology to safely expand the boundaries of what is possible. With a vision to inspire superhumanity, the Games provide athletes with the opportunity to enhance their abilities under professional supervision, focusing on transparency, safety, innovation, and record-breaking feats.

Backed by pioneering investors like Peter Thiel, Balaji Srinivasan, and Christian Angermayer, the Enhanced Games represent a global movement at the intersection of sport, science, and cultural evolution. Empowered by a diverse team of experts from organisations including FIFA, Nike, Red Bull, and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, we are committed to creating a fair, financially equitable platform that inspires humankind to overcome limits and redefine human potential.

Mike Oakes, Communications Director, Enhanced Games;

