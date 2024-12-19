New Delhi Celebrates Qatar National Day At Historic Qutub Minar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The colours of Qatar's flag illuminated New Delhi's UNESCO World Heritage Site Qutub Minar in celebration of Qatar National Day on December 18, 2024.

The Qatari Embassy in New Delhi released a footage showcasing the celebratory spectacle. The Indian population in Qatar currently stands at around 800,000.

This gesture coincides with the massive celebrations that took place across Qatar, where citizens and residents marked the day with traditional sword dances, parades, and cultural performances at venues like Katara Cultural Village and Lusail Boulevard.

Families gather for festive meals featuring traditional Qatari cuisine, while streets and buildings across the country are adorned with the national flag and decorative lights, reflecting the deep pride and unity of the nation on this momentous occasion.