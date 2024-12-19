SHOES FOR CREWS® APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE TO LEAD NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH AND INNOVATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Seasoned consumer products executive Chris Quinn will serve as Shoes For Crews CEO beginning January 1; Donald Watros announces his transition to Senior Advisor following successful tenure as transformational leader.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoes For Crews ® , the leading global provider of slip-resistant safety footwear solutions, has announced that Chris Quinn will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer beginning on January 1, 2025. Quinn is an accomplished executive experienced in the retail, e-commerce, footwear, and apparel industries who has served as a director of Shoes For Crews since August 2024.

"Entering the new year with our talented new board, we'll continue to innovate in the slip-resistant and safety footwear space," said Chris Quinn, incoming CEO, Shoes For Crews. "Over the company's first 40 years we've really fine-tuned our purposeful design and proprietary technology and I'm looking forward to continue to lead the industry in groundbreaking solutions for a wide range of use cases, from inside the kitchen to out in the field".

As part of the leadership transition, Donald Watros will be retiring from the CEO role effective December 31, 2024, but will remain as a Senior Advisor to the company.

"During my tenure we have accomplished incredible things at Shoes For Crews," said Donald Watros, retiring CEO, Shoes For Crews. "From a long list of technology innovations to completely restructuring the business, we have logged a great number of successes. I'm looking forward to handing the baton onto my trusted successor, Chris, who will no doubt stack on more wins onto our growing list."

Shoes For Crews will continue to keep the workforce safe on the job with comfortable, quality, slip-resistant safety footwear. To learn more about Shoes For Crews, visit .

ABOUT CHRIS QUINN, INCOMING CEO, SHOES FOR CREWS

Prior to Shoes For Crews, Chris Quinn was CEO of iDesign, a global houseware company that brings innovation and organization to homes nationwide. He was formerly President and CEO of Step2 Company, a $325M toy and outdoor goods manufacturer that successfully was sold to Aterian Investment Partners. Quinn also served as the Executive Vice President of Sales & Retail at New Balance, where he was promoted to P&L Leader for North America. Earlier in his career, he held executive positions at Procter & Gamble as well as the Clorox Company. Quinn's 30 years of experience developing high-performance organizations helped modernize these brands, accelerating the development of the direct-to-consumer business globally.

ABOUT SHOES FOR CREWS ®

Shoes For Crews® is a leading designer and manufacturer of slip-resistant footwear, protecting millions worldwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Shoes For Crews began producing slip-resistant footwear in 1984 with a mission to create a safer workplace. The Company's focus is to deliver best-in-class safety footwear with superior slip-resistant outsole technology, unmatched comfort, and on-trend styling through a complete line of slip-resistant footwear designed to bring each employee home safely. For more information, visit .

