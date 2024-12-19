Questex’S Fierce Network Announces The 2024 Fierce Network Innovation Awards Winners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Fierce , a mega portal designed to meet the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry, today unveils the winners of the 2024 Fierce Network Innovation Awards . Building on the esteemed legacy of the Fierce Innovation Awards: Edition, this program recognizes the visionaries and innovators shaping the future of the network communications landscape – from wireless to broadband to cloud.

The Fierce Network Innovation Awards honor groundbreaking companies, technologies, and individuals that are revolutionizing the communications industry. These innovations demonstrate exceptional potential to drive cost savings, enhance customer engagement, and transform network capabilities.

The 2024 Fierce Network Innovation Awards Winners

AI

AI Empowered Receiver Design for 6G Wireless Communications: InterDigital



Analytics/Automation

Rakuten AI for Telecom: Rakuten Symphony



Business Services

MetTel SD-WAN: MetTel



BSS/OSS

Rakuten Symphony OSS Product Suite: Rakuten Symphony



Cloud Networking (Public, Private or Hybrid)

Rakuten Cloud: Rakuten Symphony



Cloud Data Center

Nokia Event-Driven Automation (EDA): Nokia



Customer Engagement

TNS Enterprise Branded Calling: Transaction Network Services



Digital Divide

Aqualinq: Aqualinq



IoT

CDM - Cognitive Digital Mine: Nokia



Network Test and Measurement

RADCOM Virtual Drive Test: RADCOM



Next-Gen Deployment Fiber/Wireline

Aqualinq: Aqualinq



Security

SingVerify and Enterprise Mobile Protect: Singtel



Sustainability

The Ocient Hyperscale Data WarehouseTM: Ocient



Top Changemaker

Rahul Atri, Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony India and President, OSS BU, Rakuten Symphony



Wireless – Fixed Wireless

Redefining Retirement Living Through 5G mmWave FWA Connectivity: Airspan Networks



Wireless – Mobile Evolution

Intrado Locate Before Route (LBR): Intrado



Wireless – Private Wireless Networks

Celona 5G LAN: Celona



Wireless – Wireless RAN

Opportunity for 50% greater spectral capacity using Cohere's Universal Spectrum Multiplier Software xApp to relieve Congested Low & Mid Band FDD spectrum during O-RAN base station update: Cohere Technologies and Vodafone



“Congratulations to this year's Fierce Network Innovation Awards winners, the innovators shaping the future of network communications,” said Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief of Fierce Network.“We commend them for this recognition and acknowledge their outstanding work.”

Winners were selected by an esteemed panel of industry leaders as judges , including analysts and service providers, ensuring that only the most innovative and impactful contributions were recognized.

