Questex’S Fierce Network Announces The 2024 Fierce Network Innovation Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Fierce Network, a mega portal designed to meet the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry, today unveils the winners of the 2024 Fierce Network Innovation Awards. Building on the esteemed legacy of the Fierce Innovation Awards: Telecom Edition, this program recognizes the visionaries and innovators shaping the future of the network communications landscape – from wireless to broadband to cloud.
The Fierce Network Innovation Awards honor groundbreaking companies, technologies, and individuals that are revolutionizing the communications industry. These innovations demonstrate exceptional potential to drive cost savings, enhance customer engagement, and transform network capabilities.
The 2024 Fierce Network Innovation Awards Winners
AI
AI Empowered Receiver Design for 6G Wireless Communications: InterDigital
Analytics/Automation
Rakuten AI for Telecom: Rakuten Symphony
BSS/OSS
Rakuten Symphony OSS Product Suite: Rakuten Symphony
Cloud Networking (Public, Private or Hybrid)
Rakuten Cloud: Rakuten Symphony
Cloud Data Center
Nokia Event-Driven Automation (EDA): Nokia
Customer Engagement
TNS Enterprise Branded Calling: Transaction Network Services
CDM - Cognitive Digital Mine: Nokia
Network Test and Measurement
RADCOM Virtual Drive Test: RADCOM
SingVerify and Enterprise Mobile Protect: Singtel
Sustainability
The Ocient Hyperscale Data WarehouseTM: Ocient
Top Changemaker
Rahul Atri, Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony India and President, OSS BU, Rakuten Symphony
Wireless – Fixed Wireless
Redefining Retirement Living Through 5G mmWave FWA Connectivity: Airspan Networks
Wireless – Mobile Evolution
Intrado Locate Before Route (LBR): Intrado
Wireless – Private Wireless Networks
Wireless – Wireless RAN
Opportunity for 50% greater spectral capacity using Cohere's Universal Spectrum Multiplier Software xApp to relieve Congested Low & Mid Band FDD spectrum during O-RAN base station update: Cohere Technologies and Vodafone
“Congratulations to this year's Fierce Network Innovation Awards winners, the innovators shaping the future of network communications,” said Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief of Fierce Network.“We commend them for this recognition and acknowledge their outstanding work.”
Winners were selected by an esteemed panel of industry leaders as judges , including analysts and service providers, ensuring that only the most innovative and impactful contributions were recognized.
