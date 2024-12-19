Western India Slam Squash: Top Seed Akanksha Sails Into Second Round

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) India's top-seeded Akanksha Salunkhe defeated compatriot Tanvi Khanna 11-3, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 12-10 in a women's second-round match of the 79th Western India Slam, a USD 9,000 prize-money Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger event being played at the CCI courts here on Thursday. Hong Hong's Bobo Lam scored a shock win over fourth seed Malta's Colette Sultana 9-11, 11-3, 11-2, 11-9 in another in the women's section.
In the men's competition, Serbia's top seed Viktor Byrtus defeated India's Suraj Kumar Chand (IND) 11-6, 11-7, 11-4. Top seed Viktor Byrtus (CZE) bt. Suraj Kumar Chand (IND) 11-6, 11-7, 11-4;
Earlier, former champion Janet Vidhi of India overcame a strong challenge from Malaysia's Vinikasheinie Kulasegaran posting a 3-0 win in a women's first-round match of the USD 9,000 prize-money event.
Vidhi found the going tough initially and won the first game over extra points. She then won a close second game before she got into her stride and comfortably won the third game to complete a 12-10, 11-8, and 11-3 win in 21 minutes to advance to the second round.
Tanvi Khanna of India also progressed to the second round defeating Serbia's Jelena Dutina 11-4, 11-2, and 11-2 in just 14 minutes.
Results - Women (round 2): Bobo Lam (HKG) bt. 4-Colette Sultana (MLT) 9-11, 11-3, 11-2, 11-9; 5-Jana Swaify (EGY) bt. Janet Vidhi (IND) 11-1, 11-3, 11-2; 1-Akanksha Salunkhe (IND) bt. Tanvi Khanna (IND) 11-3, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 12-10; Sze Wing Wai (HKG) bt. 7-Tamara Holzbauerová (CZE)3-0: 12-10, 11-4, 11-9; Sunita Patel (IND) bt. Mahak Talati (IND) 11-1, 11-2, 11-1; Pooja Arthi Raghu (IND) bt. Mehak Dinesh Gupta (IND) 11-2, 11-1, 11-1.
Men (round 2): 1-Viktor Byrtus (CZE) bt. Suraj Kumar Chand (IND) 11-6, 11-7, 11-4; 7-Wailok To (HKG) bt. Tay Jun Qian (MAS) 11-6, 12-10, 11-4; Abhishek Pradhan (IND) bt. Shamil Wakeel (SRI) 4-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-7; Rahul Baitha (IND) bt. 8-Shing Fung Lam (HKG) 4-11, 12-10, 17-15, 11-3; 4-Rowan Damming (NED) bt. Lap Man Au (HKG) 11-2, 12-10, 7-11, 11-5.
MENAFN19122024000231011071ID1109012755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.